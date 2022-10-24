Kihyun made his comeback with his first mini album titled Youth which features a title track of the same name. The song "Youth" is an alternative rock track and in its music video Kihyun remembers his past where he could be carefree as a child versus the present where the struggles present themselves and cloud his mind. MONSTA X’s Kihyun Unveils His First Music Video Teaser for ‘Youth’.

Watch Video Here:

