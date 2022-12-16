A solo concert of BTS’ RM was recently held at Rolling Hall venue in Seoul. Pics from the event have gone viral that shows him posing with fans. Owing to the size of the venue, only 200 people were able to attend the event. BTS’ Suga To Fulfil Military Duties As Social Worker and Not As Active Duty Soldier.

BTS’ RM Poses With Fans

RM on Instagram Live in Seoul @/rollinghall on YouTube !https://t.co/qszPBIOQkM pic.twitter.com/EkFwLuxrDA — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) December 15, 2022

In Seoul

RM on instagram 🐨: Live in Seoul @/rollinghall on YouTube! (More video on instagram & youtube)@BTS_twt -🐼 pic.twitter.com/HBOlTG0oqI — 7bts.update⁷ (@7btsupdates) December 15, 2022

BTS RM's Solo Concert

Netizens Are Raving About BTS RM’s Fans Service At His Solo Concerthttps://t.co/bUrBPzWNGQ — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) December 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)