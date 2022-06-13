NMIXX, the girl group formed by SQU4D that is a sub-label of JYP entertainment debuted their first mini album titled AD MARE. The band has since garnered many fans. Recently one of the members of NMIXX, Haewon, had a picture of her in a school uniform, from the time of her pre-debut days go viral. The image that was posted on the band's official account showed a young Haewon looking innocent in her school uniform. Fans flooded the post with comments and likes saying she looked adorable. Valentine's Day 2022: Red Velvet JOY Unveils Stylish Photos for Calvin Klein Performance.

View post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NMIXX (@nmixx_official)

