According to reports doing rounds, Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik are all set to reunite as a 'married couple' for a cameo in Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon show. The duo are said to reprise their roles as Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk, respectively. Excited? Sehun's Girlfriend Is Pregnant? Netizens React to This Viral Rumour About the EXO Member.

Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon Update:

