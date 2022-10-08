Seulgi made her solo debut with her album 28 Reasons which also features a title track of the same name. She performed "28 Reasons" on Show! Music Core and fans are loving it. Other artists also made a comeback and artists like Meaningful Stone, Xiumin, CRAVITY, MIRAE, Maka Maka, NMIXX, and Lapillus also performed. The winners were announced too and you can view them below. Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Be’O Release a Special Music Video for ‘Bad Boy, Sad Girl’.

