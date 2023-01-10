Shin Seul Ki was previously found out to be the daughter of one of the top plastic surgeons in Korea. With this kind of job, it's clear that Seul Ki's family is rich, and her Instagram stories of a stunning view from her luxury apartment prove it further. But the Single's Inferno contestant is not just a pretty face with an elite family background. She's also currently enrolled in the piano department in Seoul National University, which is largely considered the most prestigious university in South Korea. Single’s Inferno 2 Contestant Lee Nadine Spotted With Two Male Contestants Post Show’s Ending; Catches the Attention of Netizens.

"Single's Inferno 2" Contestant Shin Seul Ki Is Inheriting More Than Just Riches From Her Father#SinglesInferno2

