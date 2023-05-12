The Korean version of The Little Mermaid has got it's own princess with Danielle! The singer dressed up in blue and belted out the lyrics to "Part of Your World" in Korean in these new teasers for the song. Teasers as well as stills of Danielle singing the song were revealed, and the announcement for the dubbing of Ariel in Korean was shared by Disney Korea. The Little Mermaid Trailer: Halle Bailey Stuns as Ariel in Disney's Upcoming Remake of the Animated Classic.

Watch Danielle Sing Part of Your World:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 디즈니코리아 (@disneykorea)

Stills of Danielle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 디즈니코리아 (@disneykorea)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)