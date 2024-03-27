Lee Sun Kyun's family is going through a difficult time. After the Parasite actor's death last year, his father reportedly passed away on March 27, 2024. The reason behind his sudden demise is yet to be revealed by the family members. In 2023, Lee Sun Kyun's death shocked the entire industry and his fans. Following drug abuse allegations, Lee Sun Kyun's body was discovered dead in his car in Waryoung Park in Seoul. After that, a lot happened. The late actor is now survived by his family, actress Jeon Hye Jin and two sons. Lee Sun-Kyun Dies at 48: All You Need To Know About The Parasite Actor and His Recent Drug Trial.

Lee Sun Kyun's Father Passes Away

Jeon Hye Jin Loses Father-In-Law Months After Husband Lee Sun Kyun’s Passinghttps://t.co/X2Jr3OT3rp — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) March 27, 2024

