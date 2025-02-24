We are just hours away from the release of G-Dragon's new album, "Übermensch", and ahead of it, the legendary K-Pop star joined the grand opening of luxury watch and jewellery brand Jacob & Co's new store in South Korea. The event took place at the Grand Hyatt Seoul, Yongsan. Not just GD, the star-studded event also saw Ma Dong Seok and Got7's BamBam in attendance. Now, videos of GD having a chat with the Train to Busan actor and the K-pop singer have surfaced online. BamBam, who is a diehard BIGBANG fan, had the time of his life during his interaction with the "Crooked" singer. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Announces Solo World Tour ‘Übermensch’ in Support of New Album; King of K-Pop Promises More Updates Soon (View Post).

G-Dragon, Ma Dong Seok and BamBam Clicked Together at Seoul Event

