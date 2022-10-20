The Vanished is a Korean French film starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Olga Kurylenko. The Vanishing or The Vanished centers around the joint investigation between a South Korean detective and an international forensic scientist that searches for an unknown body which overturned the Republic of Korea. Narco-Saints Trailer: Ha Jung Woo and Park Hae Soo’s Netflix Series To Release on September 9!

Watch Video Here:

