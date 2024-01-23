IU has made an exciting comeback, unveiling a touching music video featuring BTS' V. Released on January 24 at midnight KST (January 23, India), the highly awaited video for IU's upcoming single, "Love Wins All," directed by Um Tae Hwa of Concrete Utopia, narrates the heart-wrenching tale of a couple navigating a post-apocalyptic world, fighting for survival on the run. The pre-release single, "Love Wins All," is scheduled for release at 6 pm KST. Experience the emotional depth of IU's cinematic masterpiece in the attached music video. Love Wins All Trailer: IU Captures BTS’ V on Camera as He Gives a 'Loving' Stare; Music Video Set to Release on January 24 (Watch Video).

Watch IU and BTS' V's Love Wins All Music Video

