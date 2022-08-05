WINNER's Kim Jin Woo will reportedly be making his acting debut with a new k-drama titled Delivery Man. He was apparently cast to play the character Lee Dong Wook. Delivery Man will focus on a taxi driver who provides service for ghosts.

