Xdinary Heroes made a comeback on November 11 at 2 pm KST with their second mini album Overload. They release a music video for their title track "Hair Cut" in which all member participated in writing the lyrics. In the video they compare getting a hair cut to snipping away all the dark thoughts that bother a person in their head. Xdinary Heroes Have the Bloody Blues in New Unit Concept Photos for Overload.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)