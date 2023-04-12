Yoo Ah In's agency has cleared up rumours that have been going around about him being involved with a fifth drug, Zolpidem, and going to the club in Itaewon every week with models and celebrities. His agency released a statement correcting facts and confirmed that while he has been taking sleeping pills, he replaced the pills with other ingredients in the past months and hasn't used them for any other purpose. Actor Yoo Ah In Is Expected To Pay 10 Billion Won Or More In Penalties For Breaking Advertisement Contracts.

View Full Statement Here:

Yoo Ah In’s Management To Take Legal Action Regarding Unconfirmed Fake Newshttps://t.co/qXxQWriRA6 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) April 12, 2023

