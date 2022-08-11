Park Juhyun and Yoo Ah-in will be starring in a new movie called Seoul Vibe. Seoul Vibe is about a devil-may-care team of racers and mechanics who go undercover to bring down a money-laundering ring, that could jeapordise the 1988 Seoul Olympics. Filled with heavy action, comedy, swag and plenty of 80s vibes this upcoming film looks promising! WINNER’s Mino and Kang Seungyoon Release Cover for BIGBANG’s Emotional Rock Track ‘Still Life’.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)