After helping break Marvel's multiverse in Loki and delving deep further into it in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Michael Waldron is returning to showcase the full potential of it as he is set to be penning Avengers: Secret Wars. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty which will be the prelude to Secret Wars is also currently being written by Jeff Loveness. Guess Marvel Studios just loves its Rick and Morty writers. Avengers- The Kang Dynasty: Marvel Studios Ropes In ‘Rick and Morty’, 'Ant-Man and Wasp- Quantumania' Writer Jeff Loveness.

Check Out the Tweet:

Michael Waldron will write the script for 'AVENGERS: SECRET WARS'.@michaelwaldron, along with many other writers, met with Marvel Studios last month and he was seen as the frontrunner due to the amount of trust the studio has with him. (via Deadline) pic.twitter.com/yoEezZudrJ — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) October 3, 2022

