My Girlfriend Is An Alien is one of the most popular C-dramas in India, especially among Tamil fans. And with its new season, My Girlfriend is an Alien 2 returning sooner than later, and the audiences cannot keep calm. Adding to their excitement are a bunch of leaked pics and videos from the shooting spot that clearly shows the wedding of Fang Leng (Thassapak Hsu) and Chai Xiaoqi (Wan Peng), protagonists of the Chinese fantasy sitcom series.

A clip, in particular, has caught everyone's attention shows Fang Leng and Chai Xiaoqi dressed as bride and groom and taking wedding vows. They go on to share a passionate kiss. You can also see Sister Chai, Xiaoqi's landlady and mother-like figure celebrating the duo's marriage.

Fang Leng and Chai Xiaoqi Getting Married?

Oops, 30sec kissing scene of Wan Peng and Hsu Thassapak in My Girlfriend is an Alien 2! 💋👰🤵💍#WanPeng #MyGirlfriendisanAlien pic.twitter.com/kC1b0pcnIH — Star Dramachaser (@StarDramachaser) November 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)