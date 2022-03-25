Khushi Shah's Gujarati film Nayika Devi - The Warrior Queen teaser is out and the grand scale period drama looks cinematic. From the lead actress's powerful dialogues to action sequences and Chunky Panday's villain avatar, the historical film looks promising. The movie also stars Rahul Dev, Manoj Joshi, Binda Rawal, Jayesh More, Chetan Dahiya, Mamata Sonia, Chirag Jani, amongst many others.

Watch Nayika Devi Teaser:

