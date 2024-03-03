John Okafor, popularly known for his portrayal of Mr Ibu, has passed away following a prolonged struggle with health issues. The acclaimed Nigerian actor, aged 62, fell ill in October last year and underwent leg amputation due to severe artery infection. Unfortunately, he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on March 2 after being transferred to the intensive care unit. His death is a significant loss to Nollywood. Richard Lewis, Comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm Star, Dies at 76 After Suffering Heart Attack.

John Okafor Dies

John Okafor Mr Ibu - A Nollywood Legend and a Chelsea Fan through and through. Rest In Power ✊🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/Pbd7qgSAaK — Yimzy (@oyimzy) March 2, 2024

