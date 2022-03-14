Sullyoon, member of the female music group NMIXX has tested positive for COVID-19 on March 14. All scheduled activities of the singer has been halted for now. The singer tested positive despite taking two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. PENTAGON’s Yeo One Aka Yeo Chang-gu and Wooseok Aka Jung Woo-seok Test Positive for COVID-19.

