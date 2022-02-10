No Time To Die is all set to stream in India on Amazon Prime Video on March 4. This happens to be the latest film in the James Bond movie franchise in which Daniel Craig portrays the role of the secret Agent 007 James Bond. The movie will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Check It Out:

#NoTimeToDie streams on Amazon Prime Video, March 4. English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/aQHlwfyXGe — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) February 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)