Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, is back with a new viral video that's leaving the internet in stitches. This time, he's teamed up with influencer Bigg Nerds for a hilarious skit about his exorbitant fees for a single selfie. In the video, Bigg Nerds approaches Orry as a starstruck fan, requesting a selfie. Orry, known for his playful persona, throws a curveball by revealing his astronomical price tag for a single selfie. However, Bigg Nerds lad doesn't bat an eyelid. He retorts that he too charges Rs 20 lakh for a selfie, creating a delightful stalemate. The twist comes when Bigg Nerds proposes a solution - since they both have the same rate, they can take a selfie together for free. LOL!!! Orry in Bigg Boss 17: Influencer Tells Salman Khan He Earns Rs 20-30 Lakhs for Selfies; 'Joke's On Us' Say Shocked Netizens! (Watch Video).

Watch Orry x Bigg Nerds:

