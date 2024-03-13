Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, took to social media and shared viral video of him performing Garba with Radhika Merchant at star-studded three-day Ambani's festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In the clip, Orry could be seen in a vibrant multi-coloured coat suit with his hair tied in a neat bun, playing garba with the bride-to-be. He posted the video on Insta with a simple caption, “Rhythm and Radhika Merchant.” Alongside, he shared a heart emoji. Have a look! Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani Strikes His Signature Pose With Atlee at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash (View Pic).

Orry Performs Garba With Radhika Merchant

