Lady Gaga was seen rejoicing and standing from her seat when RRR's "Naatu Naatu" was announced as the Best Original Song winner at the 95th Academy Awards. Despite losing out in the same category for her nominated track "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, Gaga's happy gesture on RRR win is getting her all the praises. Have a look. Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga Rushes to Help a Fallen Photographer on the Champagne Carpet at 95th Academy Awards (Watch Video).

Lady Gaga's Reaction to RRR's Win at Oscars:

lady gaga’s reaction when natu natu winning best original song at the #oscars is so pure pic.twitter.com/J1bsmNCJlQ — Gaga Crave 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) March 13, 2023

