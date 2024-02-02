Actress Poonam Pandey tragically died due to cervical cancer at the age of 32. The model actress's team confirmed the news to her followers on February 2. According to Poonam's manager, the actress was diagnosed with cancer sometime back but had refrained from disclosing the news to her fans. Poonam Pandey was last active on the social media platform on January 31 when the actress posted a video. In the video, Poonam can be seen on a cruise attending an event in Goa. Sharing the video, Poonam wrote, "White & black: the yin and yang that balance my life." Now, after the tragic loss, it's quite heartbreaking to see the actress speaking about balancing life just a few days before her death. Fans have flooded the internet with condolences for the family of Poonam Pandey. Poonam Pandey Dies at 32 of Cervical Cancer; Sad News Shared Through Controversial Actress’ Instagram Page.

Check Out Poonam Pandey’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

