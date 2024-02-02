In shocking news coming up, actress Poonam Pandey has died due to cancer, according to the latest post from the actress's official Instagram account. The post claimed that the actress has scummed to cervical cancer on February 2. However there are no other confirmations regarding the news and the Instagram post stands as the sole confirmation of her demise as of now. The sudden news has left everyone in disbelief also raising questions regarding the accuracy of the news. Poonam Pandey Searches for Lakshadweep-based Production Controller Following Maldives Shoot Cancellation, Shares Update on Social Media (View Post).

Poonam Pandey Dies at 32 of Cervical Cancer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

