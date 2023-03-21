“Prem Kahani” is the upcoming music video featuring Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. The husband and wife duo are seen blushing as they share a passionate kiss in this new poster. Apart from sharing the poster, the singer has also shared that this track will out on March 23 at 12pm on his YouTube channel. We are sure, #DisHul fans are pretty thrilled about the song’s release. Alone Music Video Out! Kapil Sharma Makes His Singing Debut With an Emotional Medley During Valentine’s Week (Watch Video).

Prem Kahani Song Poster

Aiyye aapko Sunate Hai Ek Pyaari si 'Prem Kahani' ❤️ 23rd march on my youtube channel at 12 pm.#DisHul ✨ @disha11parmar @rkventer pic.twitter.com/Cy3UbPgh2L — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) March 21, 2023

