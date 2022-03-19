Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Holi after becoming parents in LA. The desi girl took to Instagram and shared a series of clicks from the Holi bash that saw the duo's close buddies and fam in attendance. Right from drenching each other in water to throwing colours, the party looked unmissable. Have a look. Happy New Year: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Welcome 2022 With A Kiss! (View Pic).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

There's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)