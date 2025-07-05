In an unfortunate incident, Punjabi actress Tania’s father, Anil Jit Singh Kamboj, was allegedly shot by two unidentified men in Punjab. The alleged incident occurred on Friday, July 4, at Kamboj's clinic in Punjab’s Moga. After the incident, Kamboj was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he is said to be in a critical condition. While the police are investigating the matter, the actress issued a statement and urged all to respect her privacy and her family's privacy during critical and emotional time. In an Instagram story, Tania's team said, "On behalf of Tania and her family, we want to share that this is an extremely critical and emotional time for her and her family. We kindly request the media to respect their privacy and give them space they need to process this." The statement also requested that all be sensitive and refrain from speculation or creating stories around the situation. Punjabi Actress Sonia Mann Joins AAP in Presence of Arvind Kejriwal.

Actress Tania Issues Statement, Requests Privacy

Punjbai actress Tania issues statement. (Photo credits: Instagram/taniazworld)

