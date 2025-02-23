Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 23 (ANI): Punjabi actress and the daughter of Kirti Kisan Union leader Baldev Singh, Sonia Mann joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday in the presence of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Welcoming their new member, AAP's Punjab unit posted on X, "Kirti Kisan Union leader S Baldev Singh Ji's daughter and Punjabi actress Sonia Mann joined Aam Aadmi Party under the leadership of National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. She is very welcome in the Aam Aadmi Party family."https://x.com/AAPPunjab/status/1893520202492452990

She has appeared in multiple films in various languages, including in Malayalam, Hindi, Telegu and Marathi. Her debut was a Malayalam movie titled 'Hide n' seek'. She has also starred in Kahin Hai Mera Pyar, which her Hindi debut in 2014. More recently, she starred in Happy Hardy and Heer in 2020.

Apart from films, she has collaborated with famous singers, including slain singer Sidhu Mooswala in 2018.

Her father, Baldev Singh was a farm leader and activist who was shot dead by Khalistani militants in the 1980s.

After a crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly elections on February 8, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has trained his focus on Punjab's 2027 assembly elections, to be conducted two years from now.

Earlier today, the Democratic Teacher Front (DTF) Punjab state chief, Digvijay Pal Sharma slammed former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia after the latter visited and inspected the schools of Punjab, alleging that the education situation in Punjab has deteriorated in the three years of Aam Aadmi Party government.

He also highlighted that 50 per cent of posts for Principals, 45 per cent of posts for Headmasters and 40 per cent of posts of Block Education Officers are lying vacant.

Speaking to ANI, Digvijay Pal Sharma said, "Former Delhi Manish Sisodia visited and inspected the schools of Punjab. I express my strong opposition. AAP, during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, had two important promises in its manifesto. The first was education, and the second was health. The education situation in Punjab has deteriorated in the three years of their term. 50 per cent posts for Principals, 45 per cent posts for Headmasters and 40 per cent posts of Block Education Officers are vacant." (ANI)

