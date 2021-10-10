Today is the fifth day of the grand Ramlila being held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. This year, popular Ramlila of Ayodhya will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grand epic started on Wednesday evening. People can catch live streaming of the Ramlila on Doordarshan national channel . The live telecast of the Ramlila will start from 7 pm to 10 pm every day. It will continue till Dussehra (October 15). Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari on October 5 was inaugurated the Ramlila of Ayodhya.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

