Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Hollywood’s iconic actor John Travolta met each other at an award function in Riyadh. The event was reportedly organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. Pictures and videos of the two actors having conversation and being seated right next to each other at the event have taken internet by storm. Fans just can’t keep calm seeing Khan and Travolta together.

Salman Khan And John Travolta

Superstars In Riyadh

When Legends Meet

India's Biggest Actor Megastar @BeingSalmanKhan with Hollywood Actor John Travolta at #JoyAwards held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/YlKgG8PVkE — Irfan Khan (@IrfanKhanhyd) January 28, 2022

Enjoying Each Other’s Company

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)