Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s film Samrat Prithviraj managed to earn decent on its first Monday at the box office after its release. As the historical drama minted Rs 5 crore on its fourth day at the ticket window. With this, the total of the movie stands at Rs 44.40 crore. Samrat Prithviraj Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Wages a Rather Cold War To Draw Whistles! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection:

#SamratPrithviraj has a sharp decline on Day 4 [Mon]... Should've scored in double digits or thereabouts to make up for unsatisfactory biz on Day 1 and 2... Biz at national chains remains dull... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr. Total: ₹ 44.40 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/GQOACqoa0Z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2022

