The drama behind the highly publicised breakup between Shakira and Gerard Pique just keeps on getting crazier. A new report right now recently suggests that Shakira and Pique's mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, got into a physical fight after she tried hiding her son's affair with Clara Chia Marti. This isn't the first hint of there being tension between the two as earlier Shakira constructed a wall to separate her house from her mother-in-laws. Shakira Is Constructing a Wall To Separate Her and Ex-Flame Gerard Pique’s Mother’s House – Reports.

Check Out the Reports:

Shakira and Gerard Pique's mom reportedly got into a physical altercation after she helped her son hide Clara Chia affair. 🔗: https://t.co/vL08eZZgFGpic.twitter.com/GxcOyaKK7H — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 26, 2023

