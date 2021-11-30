Top Hallyu star Song Joong-ki's maternal grandmother passed away on Sunday (November 28), according to various media outlets. The grieving grandson, who is known to be quite close to his family, rushed to be by their side. They held a quiet funeral with the presence of only close family members. Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki fans, who are famously called Ki Aile, offered sincerest condolences to their favourite star in this difficult time.

Song Joong-ki had been the toast of the awards season, bagging a couple of big trophies at the recently held 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards and 26th Chunsa International Film Festival. He had won Popular Star Award and Best Actor award, respectively. He will be making his drama comeback with Chaebol Family's Youngest Son.

Fans and supports sincerely hope Song Joong-ki and his family remain strong in this challenging time.

Stay Strong

Our Deepest Condolences

Thoughts and Prayers With Him and His Family

A TBT Video When Song Joong-ki Dedicated His Speech to His Granny

