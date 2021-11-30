Top Hallyu star Song Joong-ki's maternal grandmother passed away on Sunday (November 28), according to various media outlets. The grieving grandson, who is known to be quite close to his family, rushed to be by their side. They held a quiet funeral with the presence of only close family members. Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki fans, who are famously called Ki Aile, offered sincerest condolences to their favourite star in this difficult time.

Song Joong-ki had been the toast of the awards season, bagging a couple of big trophies at the recently held 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards and 26th Chunsa International Film Festival. He had won Popular Star Award and Best Actor award, respectively. He will be making his drama comeback with Chaebol Family's Youngest Son.

Fans and supports sincerely hope Song Joong-ki and his family remain strong in this challenging time.

Stay Strong

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Song Joong Ki's grandmother passes away According to media outlet reports on November 30, actor Song Joong Ki's grandmother has passed away. CONDOLENCE JOONG KI 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pE1hIX9YCt — w1 (@prince_inn21) November 30, 2021

Our Deepest Condolences

Actor #SongJoongKi maternal grandmother's passed away on the 28th, and had the funeral this morning (30th). Song Joong Ki reportedly visited the funeral hall after hearing his maternal grandmother's obituary and stayed there for three days. 조의를 표합니다 🙏🏻#JoongKi #송중기 pic.twitter.com/wlV6cVCMI3 — SJKinnocentgirL 🕊️💙 (@SJKinnocentgirL) November 30, 2021

Thoughts and Prayers With Him and His Family

#SongJoongKi's grandmother has passed away on the 28th and is now holding a funeral today. Sending our love to Joongki and his family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. 🙏🏼🤍 pic.twitter.com/H9s8dOAqRO — VINCENZO VOTING TEAM (@VINCENZOVOTE) November 30, 2021

A TBT Video When Song Joong-ki Dedicated His Speech to His Granny

[throwback] song joong ki won kbs popularity award and best couple award (with ah in) in 2010 for his role gu yong ha in sungkyunkwan scandal during this time, he dedicated his speech to his grandmother ❤ #SongJoongKi #송중기 pic.twitter.com/CpBD6aIU4k — pen (@sjkchingu) April 15, 2020

