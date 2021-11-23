South Korean heartthrob Song Joong-ki bagged the coveted Best Actor award at the Chunsa Film Art Awards 2021, also known as the 26th Chunsa International Film Festival. The 35-year-old won the top prize for his portrayal of Kim Tae-ho in Space Sweepers, the 2021 South Korean Space Western film directed by Jo Sung-hee. Jo Sung-hee too won the Best Director award at the film festival. Song Joong-ki Shares Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son Script Photo, Teases Fans About His New K-Drama in Instagram Post.

Several photos of Song Joong-ki were shared online by the actor's agency and management company, History D&C. The Descendants of The Sun and Vincenzo actor looked dapper, striking a pose in a velvet suit with a turtleneck. Check out the pics below:

View Pics of Song Joong-ki After His Big Win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 하이스토리디앤씨 (@historydnc)

