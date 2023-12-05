Viral sensation and popular porn actress Sophie Anderson has passed away, according to her close friend Rebecca Jones. The news, confirmed on social media, sent shockwaves among fans. While the cause of death remains unknown, the outpouring of grief and support for Anderson is immense. A beloved figure known for her infectious energy and unapologetic spirit, Anderson, who was part of the infamous The Cock Destroyers, was a true force to be reckoned with. May her soul RIP. Korean Actor Chung Lim Dies at 37 After Battle With Colon Cancer.

Sophie Anderson Passes Away:

Rebecca Jones on Sophie's Death:

