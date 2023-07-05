Jude Anthany Joseph, who has directed films such as the recently released Malayalam movie 2018, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Oru Muthassi Gadha and Sara’s, will now be directing Lyca Productions’ upcoming project. The production studio dropped the announcement video on Twitter today. The makers are yet to announce the cast of this project. 2018 Movie Review: Jude Anthany Joseph's Film Celebrates Humanity in This 'Disaster' Film With Impressive Show From Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal and Others.

Jude Anthany Joseph & Lyca Productions

We are excited & thrilled 🤩 about this collaboration with the most happening director 🎬 #JudeAnthanyJoseph for our upcoming project! 🤗✨ pic.twitter.com/ORQVMPCWCv — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 5, 2023

