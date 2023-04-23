2018 is the upcoming Malayalam disaster drama that’s directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film starring Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban among others, is slated to be released in theatres on May 5. Ahead of it, the makers would be dropping its trailer, which is today. The trailer of 2018 movie will be released today at 6pm. 2018 The Movie Release Date: Tovino Thomas and Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam Film to Arrive in Theatres on This Date.

2018 Trailer

#2018 - Everyone Is A Hero .. Official Trailer Release today at 6 PM! pic.twitter.com/e7dHSdV7PJ — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)