Billed to be a family drama, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, hit the theatres on March 4 and opened to good reports. Sharwnanad and Rashmika Mandanna’s will now reportedly get released on Sony LIV on April 14.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Telugu film #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu, starring Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna, premieres on Sony LIV, April 14th. pic.twitter.com/W20AQLjIAU — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) April 1, 2022

