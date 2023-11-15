The makers of Aadikeshava have announced the trailer of the upcoming action-packed film. Sharing fierce looks of actors Panja Vaishnav Tej and Joju George from the film, the makers announced that the trailer of Aadikeshava will be unveiled on November 17. Aadikeshava is directed by Srikanth N Reddy and it also features Sreeleela, Aparna Das among others. PVT04: Joju George To Play the Ruthless Chenga Reddy in Panja Vaisshnav Tej Starrer! Check Out Actor’s First Look From His Tollywood Debut.

Aadikeshava Trailer Update

