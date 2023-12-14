Actor Nagarjuna paid a visit to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad to check on the recovery of former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, who recently underwent hip replacement surgery. A video posted by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) captured Nagarjuna engaging in conversation with KCR. Earlier, Chiranjeevi, a prominent megastar, had also dropped by the hospital, offering an update on KCR's well-being. Chiranjeevi reported that the former CM is progressing positively following the total left hip replacement surgery prompted by an incident at his farmhouse on December 7. Brahmastra: Nagarjuna Akkineni Reveals Why He Gave a Nod to Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Nagarjuna Akkineni Visits Former Telangana CM K Chadrasekhar Rao At The Hospital

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)