Salmanul Faris and Megha Mahesh, best known for their roles as Sanju and Lakshmi in Mizhirandilum, have officially tied the knot. The couple announced their wedding in a heartfelt joint Instagram post, sharing the joyous news along with a few pictures. Their caption read, “From Mr & Mrs Sanju to Mr & Mrs Salman. Finally, we have decided to share all the happiness, love, care, fun, ups and downs, craziness, sorrows, travels and all the other things in life together and forever! Thanks to everyone who were there to support us all the time! Love you all.” Anju Joseph Second Wedding: Malayalam Playback Singer Marries Adithya Parameswaran, Shares Marriage Registration Photos.

Salmanul Faris Marries Megha Mahesh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salmanul Faris (@the__salmanul__official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)