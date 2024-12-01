Malayalam playback singer Anju Joseph has tied the knot for the second time. She has married Adithya Parameswaran in an intimate ceremony. The couple opted for a simple register marriage, surrounded by close family and friends. Anju and Adithya donned traditional attire on their special day. Known for her soulful voice in films like Doctor Love and Ormakalil Oru Manjukaalam, Anju has been a beloved figure in the Malayalam music industry. Anju was previously married to reality show director Anoop John. Malayalam TV Actors Divya Sreedhar and Kriss Venugopal Tie the Knot in Intimate Wedding Ceremony at Guruvayur Temple in Kerala (Watch Video).

Anju Joseph and Adithya Parameswaran Wedding

The Newlyweds

