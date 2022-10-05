Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has the perfect treat for fans on the occasion of Vijayadashami 2022. She shared a new picture of Thalaivar Rajinikanth and extended festive greetings to all. This was indeed the sweetest way to wish fans on the auspicious festival. Soundarya Rajinikanth and Husband Vishagan Welcome Baby Boy; Name Him Veer Rajinikanth Vanangamudi (View Post).

Thalaivar Rajinikanth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)