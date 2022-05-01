Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has been receiving lots of love on his birthday today (May 1). Right from fans to industry-wallahs, many admirers have poured their heart out while wishing the star. Now, it's Huma Qureshi, who shared a picture from Valimai sets to wish the actor. She wrote, "Happy Bday #Ajith sir."AK61: Ajith Kumar’s Prep Look for His Third Collab With H Vinoth Will Grab Your Attention!

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)