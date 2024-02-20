Stylish Star Allu Arjun recently made his debut at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale 2024). The Telugu superstar represented Telugu cinema and India at the international film festival. Allu Arjun interacted with the fans there and also shared insights regarding his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. On February 20th, the actor took to his social media, expressing his gratitude to Berlin and Berlinale 2024 for the incredible experience. Taking to his Instagram, Allu Arjun shared a pic of himself at the event and wrote, "Thank you Berlin & #berlinale2024 . It was a wonderful experience being there. Looking forward to come back again. Love from India." Allu Arjun Confirms Pushpa 3! Actor Announces the Big News at Berlin Film Festival.

Allu Arjun at 74th Berlin International Film Festival:

