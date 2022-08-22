Allu Arjun has been presented ‘Certificate Of Recognition’ by the Mayor of New York City Eric Adams for ‘serving as Grand Marshal of New York’s 40th Annual India Day Parade’. Not just that, the Tollywood star was also honoured for his contributions to the world of cinema and entertainment. Allu Arjun Thanks Fans As He Achieves a Following of 7 Million on Social Media!

Allu Arjun with Eric Adams

It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City . Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams . Thaggede Le ! @ericadamsfornyc @NYCMayorsOffice pic.twitter.com/LdMsGy4IE0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)