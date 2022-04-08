From family, colleagues to admirers, all have been extending heartfelt birthday wishes to Allu Arjun on social media platforms. Even Megastar Chiranjeevi has wished him on the occasion of his 40th birthday. Allu Arjun had played the titular role in VV Vinayak's blockbuster film Bunny.

Chiranjeevi Wishes Allu Arjun

Happy Birthday Bunny @alluarjun 🎂 Your hard work & focus gives you success. Party hard & make this landmark birthday memorable. 🎉 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)