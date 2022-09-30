Allu Arjun has become renowned for his acting skills not only in the south cinema but also Bollywood. His stint in Pushpa: The Rise gained him immense applause and appreciation. Now, Allu Arjun visited the Attari border with his wife and kids and posed with the BSF soldiers. A video of the same has been doing the rounds on social media.Free Press Journal shared a video on its social media handle. Allu Arjun and Family Visit the Golden Temple on Sneha Reddy's Birthday (View Pics).

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)